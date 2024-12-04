News & Insights

Jiayuan Services Faces Financial Challenges Amid Losses

December 04, 2024 — 06:09 pm EST

Jiayuan Services Holdings Limited (HK:1153) has released an update.

Jiayuan Services Holdings Limited reported a significant financial downturn for the year ending December 31, 2022, with a comprehensive loss of RMB 660.6 million, a stark contrast to the previous year’s profit. Despite a revenue increase to RMB 944.8 million, the company faced substantial losses from abnormal transactions and unauthorized pledged shares, impacting overall profitability. This performance reflects challenges in maintaining financial stability and meeting investor expectations.

