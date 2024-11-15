Jiayuan Services Delays Cash Offer Document Release

Jiayuan Services Holdings Limited (HK:1153) has released an update.

Jiayuan Services Holdings Limited has announced a delay in the despatch of its Composite Document related to a mandatory unconditional cash offer, with a new deadline set for on or before December 10, 2024. This delay is to finalize key financial details and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. Investors should watch for further announcements regarding the offer’s progress.

For further insights into HK:1153 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.