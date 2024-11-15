News & Insights

Jiayuan Services Delays Cash Offer Document Release

November 15, 2024 — 06:41 am EST

Jiayuan Services Holdings Limited (HK:1153) has released an update.

Jiayuan Services Holdings Limited has announced a delay in the despatch of its Composite Document related to a mandatory unconditional cash offer, with a new deadline set for on or before December 10, 2024. This delay is to finalize key financial details and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. Investors should watch for further announcements regarding the offer’s progress.

