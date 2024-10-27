Jiayuan Services Announces Major Share Sale and Offer

Jiayuan Services Holdings Limited (HK:1153) has released an update.

Jiayuan Services Holdings Limited has completed a significant transaction involving the sale of 73.56% of its issued share capital for HK$99,000,000, paving the way for a mandatory unconditional cash offer to acquire the remaining shares at HK$0.22 each. This move is part of a broader resumption plan, although trading remains suspended for now. An Independent Board Committee has been formed to guide shareholders on the fairness of the offer.

