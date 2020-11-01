Jiayuan Intl repurchases US$ bonds after new issue; Asia Orient participates

Adds details of subscribers

SINGAPORE, November 2 (IFR) - Jiayuan International Group, rated B2/B (Moody's/S&P), has used proceeds from a new US dollar bond issue to repurchase bonds from two lines in privately negotiated transactions.

The Hong Kong-listed Chinese property developer on Friday issued US$200m 12% bonds due October 30 2022 via Guotai Junan International and Valuable Capital. It did not disclose the issue price for the senior unsecured notes, which Moody's rates B3.

Jiayuan on Friday bought back US$135m in principal amount of its 11.375% bonds due May 2 2022 and US$60m of its 13.75% bonds due March 11 2022, which are puttable in March 2021.

The purchase prices were not disclosed, but in a separate filing Asia Orient Holdings, its property unit Asia Standard International Group and its hotel unit Asia Standard Hotel Group said that they had sold US$28m, US$24m and US$22m, respectively, of their 11.375% bonds back to Jiayuan at par value. They subscribed to the same amount of the new bonds.

Following the repurchases, Jiayuan has US$115m and US$262.5m of the respective notes outstanding.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Steve Garton and David Holland)

((daniel.stanton@refinitiv.com; +65 64174548))