Jiayuan International Awaits Trading Resumption

May 30, 2024 — 07:11 am EDT

Jiayuan International Group (HK:2768) has released an update.

Jiayuan International Group Limited, currently in liquidation, has received additional guidance from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to address regulatory concerns regarding management integrity and influence, essential for the resumption of trading. The company’s shares have been suspended since April 3, 2023, and will remain so until the company meets all requirements and remedies issues to the satisfaction of the Stock Exchange. Shareholders and investors are advised to seek professional advice regarding the continued suspension.

