Jiayuan International Awaits Trading Resumption

Jiayuan International Group Limited, currently in liquidation, has received additional guidance from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to address regulatory concerns regarding management integrity and influence, essential for the resumption of trading. The company’s shares have been suspended since April 3, 2023, and will remain so until the company meets all requirements and remedies issues to the satisfaction of the Stock Exchange. Shareholders and investors are advised to seek professional advice regarding the continued suspension.

