Jiayin Q4 Net Income Rises; Net Revenue Up 186.4%

March 29, 2023 — 06:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) reported fourth quarter net income of RMB 533.7 million, an increase of 335.7% from RMB 122.5 million, a year ago. Net income per ADS was RMB 9.97, compared to RMB 2.29.

Net revenue was RMB 1.05 billion, an increase of 186.4% from last year. Revenue from loan facilitation services was RMB 899.7 million, an increase of 149.2%.

The company expects loan facilitation volume for 2023 to be around RMB 70 billion and its loan facilitation volume for the first quarter of 2023 to be around RMB 19 billion.

On March 28, the company's board approved and adopted a dividend policy, under which it may choose to declare and distribute cash dividend twice each fiscal year, starting from 2023, at an aggregate amount of no less than 15% of the net income after tax in the previous fiscal year.

