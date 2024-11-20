Jiayin Group Shows Growth in Loan Volume Amid Revenue Dip

Jiayin Group (JFIN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jiayin Group reported a 10.3% increase in loan facilitation volume for Q3 2024, reaching RMB26.7 billion, while its net revenue slightly decreased by 1.5% compared to the previous year. Despite the rise in operational costs, the company remains focused on leveraging technology to boost efficiency and adapt to market changes.

For further insights into JFIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.