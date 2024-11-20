News & Insights

Jiayin Group Shows Growth in Loan Volume Amid Revenue Dip

November 20, 2024 — 06:49 am EST

Jiayin Group (JFIN) has released an update.

Jiayin Group reported a 10.3% increase in loan facilitation volume for Q3 2024, reaching RMB26.7 billion, while its net revenue slightly decreased by 1.5% compared to the previous year. Despite the rise in operational costs, the company remains focused on leveraging technology to boost efficiency and adapt to market changes.

