Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (JFIN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (JFIN) closed at $3.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.02% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JFIN as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JFIN to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 43.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $90.7 million, up 53.44% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $329.5 million. These totals would mark changes of +87.5% and +73.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JFIN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JFIN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note JFIN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 78.15.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

