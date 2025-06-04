Jiayin Group Inc. Reports 58.2% Increase in Loan Facilitation Volume and 20.4% Growth in Net Revenue for Q1 2025

Jiayin Group's Q1 2025 loan facilitation volume rose 58.2% to RMB35.6 billion; net revenue increased 20.4% to RMB1,775.6 million.
Jiayin Group Inc., a leading fintech platform in China, reported substantial financial growth for the first quarter of 2025, with total loan facilitation volume rising by 58.2% to RMB 35.6 billion (USD 4.9 billion) compared to the same period in 2024. Net revenue increased by 20.4% to RMB 1,775.6 million (USD 244.7 million), driven by significant contributions from loan facilitation services. The company also experienced a remarkable 97.5% increase in net income, reaching RMB 539.5 million (USD 74.3 million). Jiayin's income from operations rose by 91.7%, demonstrating effective execution of its strategic priorities amidst a dynamic macroeconomic environment. Looking forward, the company anticipates continued growth, projecting a loan facilitation volume range of RMB 137 billion to RMB 142 billion for 2025, alongside an extended cash dividend and a share repurchase plan.
Potential Positives
- First Quarter total loan facilitation volume increased by 58.2% to RMB35.6 billion compared to the same period in 2024, indicating strong growth in operational activity.
- Net revenue grew by 20.4% to RMB1,775.6 million compared to the prior year, showing solid financial performance amidst market dynamics.
- Income from operations surged by 91.7% to RMB606.6 million from RMB316.6 million in the same period of 2024, reflecting improved operational efficiency.
- Net income almost doubled, increasing by 97.5% to RMB539.5 million, highlighting a significant improvement in profitability.
Potential Negatives
- Average borrowing amount per borrower decreased by 24.4%, indicating a potential decline in borrower financial health or demand for larger loans.
- Repeat borrower contribution to total loan facilitation volume decreased from 78.3% to 71.9%, suggesting a drop in customer loyalty or satisfaction.
- Cash and cash equivalents significantly dropped from RMB540.5 million to RMB190.3 million, raising concerns about liquidity and financial stability.
FAQ
What was Jiayin Group's loan facilitation volume in Q1 2025?
Jiayin Group's loan facilitation volume for Q1 2025 grew to RMB35.6 billion, a 58.2% increase from Q1 2024.
How much did Jiayin's net revenue increase in Q1 2025?
In Q1 2025, Jiayin's net revenue increased by 20.4%, reaching RMB1,775.6 million compared to the previous year.
What is the repeat borrower contribution ratio for Jiayin?
The repeat borrower contribution to total loan facilitation volume was 71.9% in Q1 2025, down from 78.3% in Q1 2024.
When will Jiayin Group conduct their financial results conference call?
Jiayin Group's conference call to discuss financial results will be held on June 4, 2025, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time.
What is Jiayin’s dividend policy for 2025?
Jiayin Group declared cash dividends of US$0.20 per ordinary share for the fiscal year 2025, subject to further details.
$JFIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $JFIN stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARCLAYS PLC added 271,125 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,725,257
- MORGAN STANLEY added 84,648 shares (+4597.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,163,063
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 46,405 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $637,604
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 42,509 shares (+220.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $584,073
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 42,040 shares (+237.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $577,629
- BEACON POINTE ADVISORS, LLC removed 37,652 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $517,338
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 29,425 shares (-43.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $404,299
Full Release
-- First Quarter Total Loan Facilitation Volume Grew 58.2% to RMB35.6 billion, compared with the same period of 2024 --
-- First Quarter Net Revenue Grew 20.4% to RMB1,775.6 million, compared with the same period of 2024 --
SHANGHAI, China, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Operational and Financial Highlights:
Loan facilitation volume
1
was RMB35.6 billion (US$4.9 billion), representing an increase of 58.2% from the same period of 2024.
Average borrowing amount per borrowing was RMB7,987 (US$1,101), representing a decrease of 24.4% from the same period of 2024.
Repeat borrower contribution
2
of total loan facilitation volume was 71.9%, compared with 78.3% in the same period of 2024.
90 day+ delinquency ratio
3
was 1.13% as of March 31, 2025.
Net revenue was RMB1,775.6 million (US$244.7 million), representing an increase of 20.4% from the same period of 2024.
Income from operations was RMB606.6 million (US$83.6 million), representing an increase of 91.7% from the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP
4
income from operation was RMB606.6 million (US$83.6 million), compared with RMB316.6 million in the same period of 2024.
Net income was RMB539.5 million (US$74.3 million), representing an increase of 97.5% from RMB273.1 million in the same period of 2024.
____________________
1
“Loan facilitation volume” refers to the loan volume facilitated in Mainland China during the period presented.
2
“Repeat borrower contribution” for a given period refers to the percentage of loan facilitation volume in Mainland China attributable to repeat borrowers during that period.
“Repeat borrowers” during a certain period refers to borrowers who have borrowed in such period and have borrowed at least twice since such borrowers’ registration on our platform until the end of such period.
3
“90 day+ delinquency ratio” refers to the outstanding principal balance of loans that were 91 to 180 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of loans facilitated through the Company’s platform as of a specific date. Loans facilitated outside Mainland China are not included in the calculation.
4
Please see the section entitled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure” below and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.
Mr. Yan Dinggui, the Company’s Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We sustained our strong growth momentum in the first quarter of 2025 and delivered solid financial results in line with our expectations as we navigated through a dynamic macroeconomic environment. In the first quarter, loan facilitation volume amounted to RMB35.6 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 58.2%, while net income totaled RMB539.5 million, reflecting disciplined execution of our strategic priorities.
We continued to accelerate our high-quality growth strategy by focusing on our loan facilitation business, expanding institutional partnerships, and improving credit performance. These initiatives position us well for long-term growth. At the same time, we advanced the application of AI-driven tools across our core business and continue to work on expanding technological capabilities that drive essential value. Looking ahead, we remain committed to our strategic path forward and are confident in our ability to sustain improvements and growth throughout 2025.”
First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Net revenue
was RMB1,775.6 million (US$244.7 million), representing an increase of 20.4% from the same period of 2024.
Revenue from loan facilitation services was RMB1,478.6 million (US$203.8 million), representing an increase of 77.9% from the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increased volume facilitated by the Company.
Revenue from releasing of guarantee liabilities was RMB170.6 million (US$23.5 million), compared to RMB524.5 million in the same period of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the decrease in average outstanding loan balances for which the Company provided guarantee services.
Other revenue was RMB126.4 million (US$17.4 million), compared with RMB119.8 million in the same period of 2024.
Facilitation and servicing expense
was RMB336.0 million (US$46.3 million), representing a decrease of 49.6% from the same period of 2024. This was primarily due to decreased expenses related to financial guarantee services.
Allowance for uncollectible assets, loans receivable and others
was RMB17.5 million (US$2.4 million), compared with RMB2.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to the additional oversea guarantees the Company provided in the first quarter of 2025.
Sales and marketing expense
was RMB674.5 million (US$92.9 million), representing an increase of 87.5% from the same period of 2024, primarily due to an increase in borrower acquisition expenses.
General and administrative expense
was RMB52.8 million (US$7.3 million), representing an increase of 14.2% from the same period of 2024, primarily due to increased professional service fees.
Research and development expense
was RMB88.1 million (US$12.1 million), compared with RMB83.3 million in the same period of 2024.
Income from operations
was RMB606.6 million (US$83.6 million), representing an increase of 91.7% from the same period of 2024.
Non-GAAP income from operation
was RMB606.6 million (US$83.6 million), compared with RMB316.6 million in the same period of 2024.
Net income
was RMB539.5 million (US$74.3 million), representing an increase of 97.5% from RMB273.1 million in the same period of 2024.
Basic and diluted net income per share
was RMB2.53 (US$0.35), compared to RMB1.29 in the first quarter of 2024.
Basic and diluted net income per ADS
was RMB10.12 (US$1.40), compared to RMB5.16 in the first quarter of 2024. Each ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares of the Company.
Cash and cash equivalents
were RMB190.3 million (US$26.2 million) as of March 31, 2025, compared with RMB540.5 million as of December 31, 2024.
The following chart and table display the historical cumulative M3+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage for loan products facilitated through the Company’s platform in Mainland China.
Business Outlook
The Company expects its loan facilitation volume for the full year of 2025 to be in the range of RMB137 billion to RMB142 billion and its loan facilitation volume for the second quarter of 2025 to be in the range of RMB37 billion to RMB39 billion. The Company expects its non-GAAP income from operation for the second quarter of 2025 to be in the range of RMB0.66 billion to RMB0.73 billion. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Recent Development
Dividend Policy
On May 20, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) approved the declaration and payment of cash dividends of US$0.20 per ordinary share, or US$0.80 per American depositary share in the fiscal year 2025. The remaining details of such cash dividends, including the record date and dividend payment date, are subject to the Board’s further determination.
Share Repurchase Plan Update
On June 4, 2025, the Board approved to extend the share repurchase plan for another period of 12 months, commencing on June 13, 2025 and ending on June 12, 2026. Pursuant to the extended share repurchase plan, the Company may repurchase its ordinary shares through June 12, 2026 with an aggregate value not exceeding the remaining balance under the share repurchase plan. As of June 4, 2025, the Company had repurchased approximately 3.8 million of its American depositary shares for approximately US$16.8 million, and the remaining balance under the share repurchase plan was US$13.2 million.
Conference Call
The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).
To join the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process in advance. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this event including the dial-in numbers, a PIN number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.
Participant Online Registration:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI03ab51eb90b746e69997275b560e8c7f
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investors relations website at
http://ir.jiayintech.cn/
.
About Jiayin Group Inc.
Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers. For more information, please visit
https://ir.jiayintech.cn/
.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
We use non-GAAP income from operation, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measure helps identify underlying trends in our business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses. We believe that non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information about our operating results, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Non-GAAP income from operation represents income from operation excluding share-based compensation expenses. Such adjustment has no impact on income tax.
Non-GAAP income from operation is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tool, and when assessing our operating performance, cash flows or our liquidity, investors should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for income from operation, net income, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operation and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results” set forth at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at a specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2025. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to the Company’s ability to retain existing investors and borrowers and attract new investors and borrowers in an effective and cost-efficient way, the Company’s ability to increase the investment volume and loan facilitation of loans volume facilitated through its marketplace, effectiveness of the Company’s credit assessment model and risk management system, PRC laws and regulations relating to the online individual finance industry in China, and general economic conditions in China. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Jiayin Group
Ms. Emily Lu
Email:
ir@jiayinfintech.cn
JIAYIN GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of
December 31,
As of
March 31,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
540,523
190,251
26,217
Restricted cash
137,332
158,289
21,813
Accounts receivable and contract assets, net
2,991,166
3,511,218
483,859
Financial assets receivables, net
293,483
274,627
37,845
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
377,978
510,938
70,409
Deferred tax assets, net
72,405
90,951
12,533
Property and equipment, net
44,397
1,366,869
188,360
Right-of-use assets
52,759
47,068
6,486
Long-term investments
162,267
222,838
30,708
Other non-current assets
737,583
21,053
2,901
TOTAL ASSETS
5,409,893
6,394,102
881,131
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deferred guarantee income
229,503
204,507
28,182
Contingent guarantee liabilities
213,644
246,512
33,970
Payroll and welfare payable
144,065
72,321
9,966
Tax payables
687,034
842,215
116,060
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
956,356
1,315,100
181,226
Lease liabilities
51,677
47,134
6,495
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,282,279
2,727,789
375,899
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
3,127,614
3,666,313
505,232
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
5,409,893
6,394,102
881,131
JIAYIN GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenue
1,475,340
1,775,576
244,681
Operating costs and expenses:
Facilitation and servicing
(666,974
)
(336,011
)
(46,304
)
Allowance for uncollectible assets, loans receivable and others
(2,617
)
(17,541
)
(2,417
)
Sales and marketing
(359,818
)
(674,494
)
(92,948
)
General and administrative
(46,215
)
(52,795
)
(7,275
)
Research and development
(83,270
)
(88,088
)
(12,139
)
Total operating costs and expenses
(1,158,894
)
(1,168,929
)
(161,083
)
Income from operation
316,446
606,647
83,598
Interest income, net
1,916
4,175
575
Other income, net
587
52,389
7,219
Income before income taxes
318,949
663,211
91,392
Income tax expense
(45,882
)
(123,729
)
(17,050
)
Net income
273,067
539,482
74,342
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest shareholders
(3
)
(2
)
0
Net income attributable to Jiayin Group Inc.
273,070
539,484
74,342
Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per share:
- Basic and diluted
212,129,944
213,478,184
213,478,184
Net income per share:
- Basic and diluted
1.29
2.53
0.35
Net income per ADS:
- Basic and diluted
5.16
10.12
1.40
Net income
273,067
539,482
74,342
Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(3,140
)
(783
)
(108
)
Comprehensive income
269,927
538,699
74,234
Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest
14
46
6
Total comprehensive income attributable to Jiayin Group Inc.
269,913
538,653
74,228
JIAYIN GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP income from operation to Income
from operation
Income from operation:
316,446
606,647
83,598
Add: share-based compensation expenses
181
-
-
Non-GAAP income from operation
316,627
606,647
83,598
