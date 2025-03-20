Jiayin Group Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 27, 2025

Jiayin Group Inc. will release 2024 financial results on March 27, followed by a conference call at 8:00 AM EDT.

Jiayin Group Inc., a leading fintech platform in China, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on March 27, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Participants are encouraged to register in advance for the conference using the provided link, and a live and archived webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website. Jiayin Group has been operating since 2011 and focuses on connecting underserved borrowers with financial institutions through a secure platform that utilizes advanced analytics for risk assessment.

Full Release



SHANGHAI, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, March 27, 2025.





The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).











What:







Jiayin Group Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call











When:







8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 27, 2025











Webcast:









https://ir.jiayintech.cn/















Please register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.







Participant Online Registration:









https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf67b7a559deb42d587e943f572275713







A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investor relations website at





https://ir.jiayintech.cn/





.







About Jiayin Group Inc.







Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers. For more information, please visit





https://ir.jiayintech.cn/





.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Jiayin Group





Ms. Emily Lu





Email:





ir@jiayinfintech.cn







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.