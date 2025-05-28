Jiayin Group Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on June 4, 2025

Jiayin Group Inc. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on June 4, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Jiayin Group Inc., a prominent fintech platform in China, announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on June 4, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. The company will hold a conference call the same day at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time to discuss these results, with registration required in advance. Jiayin Group, which has been operating since 2011, focuses on connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions through a secure platform that utilizes advanced risk assessment techniques. Further information can be found on their investor relations website.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the first quarter 2025 earnings release highlights Jiayin Group's commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The scheduled conference call indicates the company's proactive approach to discussing its financial performance, which may enhance investor confidence.

The company's focus on providing a secure and effective platform aligns with increasing demands for fintech solutions in underserved markets, showcasing its strategic positioning in the industry.

Jiayin's use of advanced big data analytics and a proprietary risk assessment model may differentiate it from competitors, emphasizing its innovative approach in the fintech space.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide timely audited financial results may raise concerns about the company’s transparency and financial health.



Potential need for pre-registration and dialing in for the conference call may limit accessibility for some stakeholders, possibly leading to reduced engagement.



The ongoing reliance on unaudited results could indicate underlying challenges or instability in financial reporting processes.

FAQ

When will Jiayin Group announce its Q1 2025 financial results?

Jiayin Group will release its unaudited financial results on June 4, 2025, before the U.S. market opens.

What time is the Jiayinearnings conference call

The conference call is scheduled for 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on June 4, 2025.

How can I join the Jiayin Group conference call?

You can register for the conference call in advance using the link provided in the press release.

Where can I find the webcast of theearnings call

A live and archived webcast will be available on Jiayin Group's investor relations website.

What does Jiayin Group focus on?

Jiayin Group is a leading fintech platform that connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions using advanced risk assessment methods.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$JFIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $JFIN stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SHANGHAI, China, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.





The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).











What:







Jiayin Group First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call











When:







8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 4, 2025











Webcast:











https://ir.jiayintech.cn/

















Please register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.







Participant Online Registration:











https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI03ab51eb90b746e69997275b560e8c7f









A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investor relations website at





https://ir.jiayintech.cn/





.







About Jiayin Group Inc.







Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers. For more information, please visit





https://ir.jiayintech.cn/





.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Jiayin Group





Ms. Emily Lu





Email:





ir@jiayinfintech.cn







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.