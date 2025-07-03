Jiayin Group Inc. Announces Cash Dividend Record and Payment Dates

Jiayin Group Inc. announced a cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable to eligible shareholders on specified dates.

Jiayin Group Inc., a prominent fintech platform in China, announced the declaration of cash dividends amounting to US$0.20 per ordinary share and US$0.80 per American depositary share (ADS). The record date for dividend eligibility is set for July 14, 2025, with expected payment dates on July 18 for shareholders and July 24 for ADS holders. The total cash to be distributed is approximately US$41.1 million. Jiayin Group focuses on connecting underserved borrowers with financial institutions and utilizes advanced risk assessment models. The press release includes forward-looking statements about the company's expectations and potential risks related to its business operations.

Announcement of cash dividends of US$0.20 per ordinary share and US$0.80 per American depositary share, indicating financial strength and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The aggregate amount of cash to be distributed for the dividends is expected to be approximately US$41.1 million, demonstrating substantial cash flow and profitability.

This decision to declare dividends may enhance investor confidence and attract potential investors looking for returns on their investment.

The announcement of cash dividends might indicate that the company is prioritizing short-term shareholder returns over reinvestment in growth, which could raise concerns about long-term sustainability and growth prospects.

The forward-looking statements section highlights significant risks and uncertainties in retaining and attracting investors and borrowers, which could undermine confidence in the company's future performance.

The mention of potential regulatory challenges in the PRC laws and regulations for the online individual finance industry suggests vulnerabilities that could affect the company's operations and profitability.

What is the cash dividend amount announced by Jiayin Group?

The cash dividend announced by Jiayin Group is US$0.20 per ordinary share and US$0.80 per ADS.

When is the record date for Jiayin's cash dividend?

The record date for Jiayin's cash dividend is July 14, 2025, at the close of trading.

When will dividends be paid to shareholders?

Dividends to shareholders are expected to be paid on or around July 18, 2025.

How much is the total cash expected to be distributed in dividends?

The total cash expected to be distributed in dividends is approximately US$41.1 million.

Who will receive dividends for Jiayin's American Depositary Shares?

Dividends for American Depositary Shares will be paid through JPMorgan Chase Bank, the depositary for the ADS program.

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $JFIN stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SHANGHAI, China, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced the record date and payment date of cash dividends. As previously announced, the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) approved the declaration and payment of cash dividends of US$0.20 per ordinary share, or US$0.80 per American depositary share (“ADS”). The Board further approved that the holders of the Company’s ordinary shares shown on the Company’s record at the close of trading on July 14, 2025 (U.S. Eastern Time) will be entitled to these dividends. These shareholders, including JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., the depositary of the Company’s ADS program (the “Depositary”), are expected to receive the payments of dividends on or around July 18, 2025. Dividends to the Company’s ADS holders are expected to be paid through the Depositary on or around July 24, 2025, and will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement by and among the Company and the Depositary, and the holders and beneficial owners of ADSs issued thereunder, including the fees and expenses payable thereunder.





The aggregate amount of cash to be distributed for the dividends is expected to be approximately US$41.1 million.







About Jiayin Group Inc.







Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers. For more information, please visit





https://ir.jiayintech.cn/





.







Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to the Company’s ability to retain existing investors and borrowers and attract new investors and borrowers in an effective and cost-efficient way, the Company’s ability to increase the investment volume and loan facilitation of loans volume facilitated through its marketplace, effectiveness of the Company’s credit assessment model and risk management system, PRC laws and regulations relating to the online individual finance industry in China, and general economic conditions in China. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









Jiayin Group







Ms. Emily Lu





Email:



ir@jiayinfintech.cn





