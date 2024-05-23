News & Insights

JiaXing Gas Signs Major Supply Deal with Subsidiary

May 23, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

JiaXing Gas Group Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:9908) has released an update.

JiaXing Gas Group Co. Ltd has entered into a Natural Gas Supply Framework Agreement with its subsidiary, Jiaxing Pipeline Company, to supply natural gas until March 2027, with expected transaction values up to RMB 605 million over the period. The deal is considered a continuing connected transaction, requiring independent shareholder approval and adherence to regulatory requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will be convened to seek approval from independent shareholders, with detailed information to be provided in a circular by June 30, 2024.

