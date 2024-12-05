JiaXing Gas Group Updates Board and Committee Roles

JiaXing Gas Group Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:9908) has released an update.

JiaXing Gas Group Co., Ltd. has announced its updated board of directors, highlighting the key roles and functions within the company. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with specific committee assignments to oversee audit, remuneration, and nomination functions. This restructuring aims to enhance corporate governance and strategic decision-making.

