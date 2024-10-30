JiaXing Gas Group Proposes New Non-Executive Director

JiaXing Gas Group Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:9908) has released an update.

JiaXing Gas Group Co., Ltd. announces the resignation of non-executive director Mr. Xu Jiong, who steps down to focus on personal affairs. To fill this vacancy, the company nominates Mr. Yu Jianming, an experienced management professional, for the role, pending shareholder approval. Mr. Yu brings a robust background in finance and management, aligning with JiaXing Gas Group’s strategic direction.

