News & Insights

Stocks

JiaXing Gas Group Proposes New Non-Executive Director

October 30, 2024 — 06:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

JiaXing Gas Group Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:9908) has released an update.

JiaXing Gas Group Co., Ltd. announces the resignation of non-executive director Mr. Xu Jiong, who steps down to focus on personal affairs. To fill this vacancy, the company nominates Mr. Yu Jianming, an experienced management professional, for the role, pending shareholder approval. Mr. Yu brings a robust background in finance and management, aligning with JiaXing Gas Group’s strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:9908 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.