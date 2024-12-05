News & Insights

Stocks

JiaXing Gas Group Approves New Board Director

December 05, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

JiaXing Gas Group Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:9908) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

JiaXing Gas Group Co., Ltd. successfully conducted its Extraordinary General Meeting, where the election of Mr. Yu Jianming as a non-executive director was unanimously approved. With all 96,856,016 votes cast in favor, the resolution passed as an ordinary resolution. This marks a strategic addition to the board, enhancing the company’s governance structure.

For further insights into HK:9908 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.