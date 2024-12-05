JiaXing Gas Group Approves New Board Director

JiaXing Gas Group Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:9908) has released an update.

JiaXing Gas Group Co., Ltd. successfully conducted its Extraordinary General Meeting, where the election of Mr. Yu Jianming as a non-executive director was unanimously approved. With all 96,856,016 votes cast in favor, the resolution passed as an ordinary resolution. This marks a strategic addition to the board, enhancing the company’s governance structure.

