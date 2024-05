Jiashili Group Ltd (HK:1285) has released an update.

Jiashili Group Limited has announced a change in its principal place of business in Hong Kong to a new address in Wanchai, effective from 27 May 2024. The company’s contact numbers will remain the same post-relocation.

For further insights into HK:1285 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.