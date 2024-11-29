Jianzhi Education regains compliance with Nasdaq listing rule

Jianzhi Education (JZ)Technology Group has received a written notification letter from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market dated November 27, 2024, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

