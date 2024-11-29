Jianzhi Education regains compliance with Nasdaq listing rule

Jianzhi Education (JZ)Technology Group has received a written notification letter from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market dated November 27, 2024, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on JZ:
- Jianzhi Education files $100M mixed securities shelf
- Jianzhi Education announces advancements in natural language processing
- Jianzhi Education strengthens edtech capabilities with new AI initiatives
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.