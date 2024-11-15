Jianzhi Education files $100M mixed securities shelf

16:03 EST Jianzhi Education (JZ)files $100M mixed securities shelf
Read More on JZ:
- Jianzhi Education announces advancements in natural language processing
- Jianzhi Education strengthens edtech capabilities with new AI initiatives
- Jianzhi Education reports 1H24 EPS RMB 0.22 vs. (RMB 0.75) last year
- Jianzhi Education Posts Mixed 2024 H1 Financials
