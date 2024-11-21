News & Insights

Jiangxi Rimag Group’s Strategic Equity Acquisition

November 21, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2522) has released an update.

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of an 18% equity interest in a target company, with the option to purchase an additional 25%-30% stake depending on the target’s financial performance. This move is funded by the company’s internal resources, aiming to capitalize on the growth potential in financial technology services and medical equipment trading. The target company is projected to see significant revenue growth, driven by an expanding client base and strategic partnerships.

