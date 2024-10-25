News & Insights

Jiangxi Rimag Group Announces Leadership Changes

October 25, 2024 — 10:43 am EDT

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2522) has released an update.

Jiangxi Rimag Group Co., Ltd. has announced plans to elect a new board and supervisory committee, alongside the proposed appointment of auditors and provision of guarantees. The existing board members will continue their roles until the new session is approved, with the term set for three years. Notably, the board also includes new nominees, ensuring continued leadership and strategic oversight.

