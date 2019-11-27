Jiangxi Provincial Water markets US$300m 3yr green bond at 3.85%a

HONG KONG, Nov 28 (IFR) - Jiangxi Provincial Water Conservancy Investment Group (JXWC) is marketing a US$300m debut offering of three-year senior green bonds at initial price guidance of 3.85% area.

The Reg S issue has received significant indications of interest post roadshow and will price as early as today, according to the leads.

Wholly owned subsidiary Jiangxi Provincial Water Conservancy Investment Group (China) will be the issuer of the proposed green bonds and the state-owned parent company the guarantor.

The bonds have expected ratings of Baa3/BBB (Moody's/Fitch), on par with the guarantor.

Proceeds will be used mainly to refinance debt and fund infrastructure projects in China in alignment with a green bond framework.

SPDB International, CCB International, Hung Sing Securities and Standard Chartered Bank are joint global coordinators. They are also joint bookrunners and joint lead managers with ABC International, BoCom International, CEB International, CMB International, CNCB Capital, Guotai Junan International, Industrial Bank Hong Kong branch and Ping An of China Securities (Hong Kong).

SPDB International is the sole green structuring adviser.

The Jiangxi provincial government owns 100% of JXWC through the provincial Department of Water Resources. JXWC focuses on water-related infrastructure construction and asset operation.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((C.Chan@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2912 6604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.