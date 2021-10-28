Jiangxi Copper Q3 profits fall from prior quarter as price rally fades

Jiangxi Copper Co, one of China's biggest copper producers, saw profits fall 33% in July-September from the previous quarter as prices for the metal dipped after a stellar rally.

Copper prices surged to a record high this year as demand for the metal widely used in power and construction rebounded amid a supply crunch after coronavirus curbs were lifted, but prices pared back some of those gains in the third quarter.

The Nanchang-based company, which controls both copper mines and smelters, said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange its net income in July-September was 1.46 billion yuan ($228.2 million).

That was down from 2.18 billion yuan in the second quarter, which was Jiangxi Copper's best result in 10 years, but still up 85.9% year-on-year as copper prices remain higher than in 2020.

Third-quarter revenues were down around 11.5% from the previous quarter at 110.46 billion yuan, but up 37.6% on the year.

The company did not provide a reason for the quarter-on-quarter decline but benchmark London copper prices CMCU3 fell for the first quarter in six in July-September, shedding 4.7% after striking a record high of $10,747.50 in May.

Prices are still up more than 24% year-to-date, with demand for the metal buoyed as economies reopen from coronavirus curbs and as concerns over tight supply linger.

Jiangxi Copper did not report any third-quarter production data in its filing.

($1 = 6.3978 Chinese yuan)

