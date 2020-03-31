Jiangxi Copper plans US$1bn offshore bonds

HONG KONG, March 31 (IFR) - China's largest copper producer Jiangxi Copper plans to issue US dollar bonds to raise up to US$1bn, according to an exchange filing.

The issuer of the proposed bonds will be either the company itself or a special purpose vehicle established in Hong Kong.

Jiangxi also announced that it will offer a guarantee on up to US$1.8bn of credit facilities for its wholly owned subsidiaries Jiangxi Copper Hong Kong Company and Jiangxi Copper (Hong Kong) Investment Company. The former will be assigned US$200m and the latter the remainder.

Jiangxi Copper, listed in Hong Kong and Shanghai, will seek approval for the plan at its annual meeting, which is scheduled on June 11, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Jihye Hwang; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((Jihye.Hwang@refinitiv.com; +852 2843 1679; Reuters Messaging: Jihye.Hwang@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.