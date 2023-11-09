Jiangxi copper increases stake in Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals-filing

TORONTO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chinese copper miner Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd 600362.SS has increased its stake in Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals FM.TO to 19.5% from 18.3%, after buying a total of 1.35 million shares, according to a public filing in Canada on Wednesday.

First Quantum shares have been under pressure since the Panama government moved to revoke the contract for the Canadian miners' flagship copper mine in the Central American country.

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal)

