News & Insights

US Markets
FM

Jiangxi copper increases stake in Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals-filing

November 09, 2023 — 10:56 am EST

Written by Divya Rajagopal for Reuters ->

TORONTO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chinese copper miner Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd 600362.SS has increased its stake in Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals FM.TO to 19.5% from 18.3%, after buying a total of 1.35 million shares, according to a public filing in Canada on Wednesday.

First Quantum shares have been under pressure since the Panama government moved to revoke the contract for the Canadian miners' flagship copper mine in the Central American country.

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal)

((divya.rajagopal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.