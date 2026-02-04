Jiangxi Copper Company (SHSE:600362) Price Target Increased by 11.56% to 49.23

The average one-year price target for Jiangxi Copper Company (SHSE:600362) has been revised to CN¥49.23 / share. This is an increase of 11.56% from the prior estimate of CN¥44.13 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥35.86 to a high of CN¥67.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.63% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥59.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jiangxi Copper Company. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 36.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 600362 is 0.16%, an increase of 49.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.98% to 4,968K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,017K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,811K shares , representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600362 by 9.99% over the last quarter.

IPOYX - Ivy Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class Y holds 914K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 415K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 292K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 233K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

