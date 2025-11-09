Jiangxi Copper Company (JIAXF) Price Target Increased by 13.47% to 3.60

The average one-year price target for Jiangxi Copper Company (OTCPK:JIAXF) has been revised to $3.60 / share. This is an increase of 13.47% from the prior estimate of $3.17 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.29 to a high of $4.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.06% from the latest reported closing price of $2.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jiangxi Copper Company. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JIAXF is 0.21%, an increase of 15.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.41% to 128,979K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 22,716K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,878K shares , representing a decrease of 40.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JIAXF by 2.20% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,983K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,413K shares , representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JIAXF by 9.24% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,365K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,911K shares , representing a decrease of 10.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JIAXF by 0.47% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,050K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,918K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JIAXF by 4.82% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,627K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,037K shares , representing an increase of 23.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JIAXF by 39.96% over the last quarter.

