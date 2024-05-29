Jiangxi Bank’s AGM: Unanimous Support for Resolutions

Jiangxi Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1916) has released an update.

Jiangxi Bank Co., Ltd. successfully conducted its 2023 annual general meeting, passing all proposed resolutions with overwhelming shareholder support. Key outcomes included the approval of the bank’s 2023 work reports, financial statements, and profit distribution plan, along with the election of new independent and non-executive directors. The bank demonstrated strong governance and shareholder alignment, with no votes cast against the motions and full attendance by the board.

