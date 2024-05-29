News & Insights

Jiangxi Bank Declares Final Dividend for 2023

Jiangxi Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1916) has released an update.

Jiangxi Bank Co., Ltd. has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 0.4 per 10 shares for the year ended 31 December 2023, to be paid on 26 July 2024 with an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.098346. Shareholders must lodge transfer documents by 12 June 2024 to be registered for the dividend, which will be subject to a withholding tax of 10-20% depending on the residency status of the shareholder and applicable tax treaties with the PRC.

