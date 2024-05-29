Jiangxi Bank Declares Final Dividend for 2023

Jiangxi Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1916) has released an update.

Jiangxi Bank Co., Ltd. has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 0.4 per 10 shares for the year ended 31 December 2023, to be paid on 26 July 2024 with an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.098346. Shareholders must lodge transfer documents by 12 June 2024 to be registered for the dividend, which will be subject to a withholding tax of 10-20% depending on the residency status of the shareholder and applicable tax treaties with the PRC.

For further insights into HK:1916 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.