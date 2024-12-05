Jiangsu Recbio Technology Plans Extraordinary Meeting on Shares

Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2179) has released an update.

Jiangsu Recbio Technology is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 24, 2024, to discuss the issuance of domestic shares and related authorizations. Shareholders will vote on these special resolutions, which could impact the company’s stock performance. Investors should keep an eye on the outcomes as they may influence future market valuations.

