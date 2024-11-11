News & Insights

Stocks

Jiangsu Recbio Plans Major Share Issuance

November 11, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2179) has released an update.

Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. plans to issue up to 143 million domestic shares, aiming to bolster its competitiveness and fund research and development initiatives. The shares will be offered to Yangtze River Pharmaceutical at RMB5.59 each, pending approval at an extraordinary general meeting. Investors are advised to remain cautious as the issuance is subject to certain conditions.

For further insights into HK:2179 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.