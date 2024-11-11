Jiangsu Recbio Plans Major Share Issuance

Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2179) has released an update.

Jiangsu Recbio Technology Co., Ltd. plans to issue up to 143 million domestic shares, aiming to bolster its competitiveness and fund research and development initiatives. The shares will be offered to Yangtze River Pharmaceutical at RMB5.59 each, pending approval at an extraordinary general meeting. Investors are advised to remain cautious as the issuance is subject to certain conditions.

