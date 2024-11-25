Jiangsu Lopal Tech Concludes Stabilization Period

Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2465) has released an update.
Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co., Ltd. has completed its stabilization period for the Global Offering, which ended on November 24, 2024. During this period, the company conducted stabilizing actions involving over-allocations of 15 million H shares, but the over-allotment option was not exercised, and no additional shares will be issued. Investors and market enthusiasts will be watching closely to see how this development affects the company’s stock performance.
