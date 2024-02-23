Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. (SHSE:600276) Price Target Increased by 6.53% to 57.32

The average one-year price target for Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. (SHSE:600276) has been revised to 57.32 / share. This is an increase of 6.53% from the prior estimate of 53.80 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.68 to a high of 121.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.08% from the latest reported closing price of 42.43 / share.

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Maintains 0.38% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.38%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 600276 is 0.44%, an increase of 21.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.93% to 73,083K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 26,773K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,416K shares, representing a decrease of 24.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600276 by 5.26% over the last quarter.

EMRGX - EMERGING MARKETS GROWTH FUND INC Class M holds 7,501K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,731K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600276 by 3.16% over the last quarter.

DWGAX - AMERICAN FUNDS DEVELOPING WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 6,115K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,506K shares, representing a decrease of 6.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600276 by 14.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,686K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,189K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,336K shares, representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600276 by 10.62% over the last quarter.

