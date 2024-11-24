Jiangsu Expressway Unveils Board Structure and Committees

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.
Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting a blend of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The board oversees four key committees, including Strategy, Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, each led by experienced conveners. This structure aims to enhance corporate governance and strategic decision-making, positioning the company for future growth.
