Jiangsu Expressway Schedules 2023 AGM

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited has announced its annual general meeting (AGM) for 2023, scheduled for June 26, 2024. Shareholders can participate in the AGM both in person at Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, and online through the Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System. The voting for shareholders will be available during specific times on the day of the AGM, with the provision for margin trading, short selling, and refinancing accounts to vote according to related regulations.

