News & Insights

Stocks

Jiangsu Expressway Schedules 2023 AGM

May 31, 2024 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited has announced its annual general meeting (AGM) for 2023, scheduled for June 26, 2024. Shareholders can participate in the AGM both in person at Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, and online through the Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System. The voting for shareholders will be available during specific times on the day of the AGM, with the provision for margin trading, short selling, and refinancing accounts to vote according to related regulations.

For further insights into HK:0177 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JEXYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.