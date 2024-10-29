Jiangsu Expressway to Present Q3 2024 Results

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited is set to present its third-quarter 2024 financial results through a telephone video conference on November 5, 2024. The company invites investors to participate and send in questions for discussion during the presentation, aiming to provide a comprehensive understanding of its financial performance. This engagement offers an opportunity for investors interested in the company’s operations and stock performance to gain insights directly from the management team.

