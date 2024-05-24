Jiangsu Expressway Nominates New Supervisors

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

At the combination on-site and video conference meeting of Jiangsu Expressway Co’s supervisory committee, resolutions to nominate three candidates for non-employee representative supervisor were unanimously approved. Mr. Yang Shiwei, Ms. Zhou Lili, and Mr. Pan Ye were all proposed as supervisors, with their terms set to commence following the 2023 annual general meeting and to expire at the 2026 annual general meeting. The proposals for their appointments will be submitted for approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

