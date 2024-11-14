News & Insights

Jiangsu Expressway Expands Stake in Key Subsidiary

November 14, 2024 — 08:37 am EST

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited has announced a capital increase in its subsidiary, Guangjing Xicheng Company, through a pro rata contribution of RMB1,360,000,000. This transaction involves China Merchants Expressway, the second-largest shareholder, and results in Jiangsu Expressway holding an 85% stake in Guangjing Xicheng. The move is considered a related party transaction under stock exchange rules but does not require independent shareholder approval.

