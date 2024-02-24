Jiangsu Expressway Company (SHSE:600377) Price Target Increased by 5.52% to 11.27

The average one-year price target for Jiangsu Expressway Company (SHSE:600377) has been revised to 11.27 / share. This is an increase of 5.52% from the prior estimate of 10.68 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.98 to a high of 13.69 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.17% from the latest reported closing price of 12.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jiangsu Expressway Company. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 600377 is 0.22%, an increase of 19.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.00% to 201,192K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 20,230K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,562K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600377 by 7.15% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,217K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing an increase of 97.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600377 by 2,767.87% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,085K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,353K shares, representing an increase of 92.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600377 by 752.58% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund holds 15,514K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 15,352K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,946K shares, representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600377 by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.