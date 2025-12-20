Jiangsu Expressway Company (SEHK:177) Price Target Increased by 10.85% to 12.45

The average one-year price target for Jiangsu Expressway Company (SEHK:177) has been revised to HK$12.45 / share. This is an increase of 10.85% from the prior estimate of HK$11.23 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$8.40 to a high of HK$15.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.33% from the latest reported closing price of HK$10.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jiangsu Expressway Company. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 7.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 177 is 0.21%, an increase of 6.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 178,794K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 38,968K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,136K shares , representing an increase of 14.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 177 by 13.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,657K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,459K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 177 by 7.36% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,987K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,417K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 177 by 9.70% over the last quarter.

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 13,264K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,090K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 177 by 7.00% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,136K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,004K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 177 by 4.88% over the last quarter.

