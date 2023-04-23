Jiangsu Expressway Co. - Class H (HKHKSZ:177) Price Target Increased by 7.87% to 8.04

The average one-year price target for Jiangsu Expressway Co. - Class H (HKHKSZ:177) has been revised to 8.04 / share. This is an increase of 7.87% from the prior estimate of 7.45 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.57 to a high of 10.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.85% from the latest reported closing price of 7.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jiangsu Expressway Co. - Class H. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 177 is 0.18%, an increase of 23.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.71% to 232,320K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 29,166K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,562K shares, representing an increase of 26.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 177 by 6.00% over the last quarter.

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 22,524K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,934K shares, representing an increase of 15.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 177 by 15.71% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,983K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing an increase of 97.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 177 by 3,558.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,567K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares, representing an increase of 93.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 177 by 1,061.71% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund holds 15,514K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

