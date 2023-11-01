Jiangsu Expressway Co. - Class H (HKHKSZ:177) Price Target Increased by 24.13% to 6.88

The average one-year price target for Jiangsu Expressway Co. - Class H (HKHKSZ:177) has been revised to 6.88 / share. This is an increase of 24.13% from the prior estimate of 5.54 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.40 to a high of 8.27 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.39% from the latest reported closing price of 7.12 / share.

Jiangsu Expressway Co. - Class H Maintains 7.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.08%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jiangsu Expressway Co. - Class H. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 177 is 0.18%, a decrease of 5.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.84% to 211,218K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 20,562K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,226K shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 177 by 2.85% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,091K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing an increase of 97.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 177 by 2,989.88% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,707K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares, representing an increase of 93.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 177 by 935.67% over the last quarter.

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 15,946K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,346K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 177 by 7.31% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund holds 15,514K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

