Jiangsu Expressway Co. - Class H (HKHKSZ:177) Price Target Decreased by 5.19% to 7.20

The average one-year price target for Jiangsu Expressway Co. - Class H (HKHKSZ:177) has been revised to 7.20 / share. This is an decrease of 5.19% from the prior estimate of 7.59 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.05 to a high of 8.92 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.23% from the latest reported closing price of 7.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jiangsu Expressway Co. - Class H. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 177 is 0.19%, an increase of 21.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.09% to 220,718K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 21,226K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,524K shares, representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 177 by 1.10% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,983K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing an increase of 97.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 177 by 3,558.51% over the last quarter.

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 18,506K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,166K shares, representing a decrease of 57.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 177 by 10.11% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,567K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares, representing an increase of 93.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 177 by 1,061.71% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund holds 15,514K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

