Jiangsu Expressway Co. Reports Strong Shareholder Engagement

Jiangsu Expressway Co. successfully held its 2024 Second Extraordinary General Meeting with full attendance from directors, supervisors, and senior management. The meeting saw participation from a considerable number of shareholders, representing 77.36% of the company’s voting shares, with no objections to the proposed resolutions. This strong shareholder engagement highlights confidence in the company’s governance and future direction.

