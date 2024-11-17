News & Insights

Jiangsu Expressway Co. Invests in Fuli Expressway Expansion

November 17, 2024 — 05:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Co. has partnered with Changzhou Transportation Holdings to establish Jiangsu Danjin Expressway Co. for the development of the Danyang to Jintan section of the Fuli Expressway. The project involves a significant investment, with Jiangsu Expressway contributing RMB1,271.18 million to enhance its position in the southern Jiangsu road network. This strategic move aims to strengthen infrastructure and expand operational capabilities in the region.

