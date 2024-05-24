Jiangsu Expressway Co Board Approves New Directors

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Co has successfully conducted the 28th meeting of its 10th board session, approving the nomination of Mr. Chen Yunjiang, Mr. Wang Yingjian, and Mr. Zhou Hong as non-executive directors for the upcoming eleventh session. The appointees’ terms are set to begin from the 2023 annual general meeting and conclude at the 2026 annual meeting, with unanimous votes in favor for all candidates.

For further insights into HK:0177 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.