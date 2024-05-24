News & Insights

Stocks

Jiangsu Expressway Co Board Approves New Directors

May 24, 2024 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Co has successfully conducted the 28th meeting of its 10th board session, approving the nomination of Mr. Chen Yunjiang, Mr. Wang Yingjian, and Mr. Zhou Hong as non-executive directors for the upcoming eleventh session. The appointees’ terms are set to begin from the 2023 annual general meeting and conclude at the 2026 annual meeting, with unanimous votes in favor for all candidates.

For further insights into HK:0177 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JEXYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.