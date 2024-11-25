News & Insights

Jiangsu Expressway Approves Lease Deal with Railway Group

November 25, 2024

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Company has approved a property lease agreement with Jiangsu Railway Group Limited, leasing office space for 2025 at a rent of RMB3,973,640. The transaction, deemed fair and reasonable by the board, involves related parties but does not significantly impact the company’s financial position. This decision aligns with the company’s ordinary business operations, ensuring no adverse effects on minority shareholders.

