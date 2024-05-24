News & Insights

Jiangsu Expressway Announces Executive Resignation

May 24, 2024

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Yao Yongjia from his roles as an executive director, a member of the strategy committee, and the company secretary due to reaching retirement age. The company assures that Mr. Yao’s departure will not impact its operations or board functionality and plans to appoint a new director and company secretary promptly. Meanwhile, executive director Mr. Wang Feng will serve as the authorized representative to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

