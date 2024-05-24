Jiangsu Expressway Announces Board and Committees

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Co has announced its Board of Directors, listing Mr. Chen Yunjiang as Chairman and Mr. Wang Feng as General Manager, along with other executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The company has established four Board committees – Strategy, Audit, Remuneration and Appraisal, and Nomination – each with designated conveners and members. Additionally, the names of the Supervisory Committee members were disclosed, with the announcement made from Nanjing on May 24, 2024.

For further insights into HK:0177 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.