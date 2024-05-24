News & Insights

Jiangsu Expressway Announces Board and Committees

May 24, 2024 — 09:39 am EDT

Jiangsu Expressway Co (HK:0177) has released an update.

Jiangsu Expressway Co has announced its Board of Directors, listing Mr. Chen Yunjiang as Chairman and Mr. Wang Feng as General Manager, along with other executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The company has established four Board committees – Strategy, Audit, Remuneration and Appraisal, and Nomination – each with designated conveners and members. Additionally, the names of the Supervisory Committee members were disclosed, with the announcement made from Nanjing on May 24, 2024.

