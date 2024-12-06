Jiande International Unveils Board and Leadership Structure

Jiande International Holdings Ltd. (HK:0865) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jiande International Holdings Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting key roles such as Mr. Shie Tak Chung as Chairman and Mr. Tsoi Kin Sze as CEO. The board is supported by three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with members including both executive and independent directors. This strategic leadership structure is designed to strengthen corporate governance and drive future growth.

For further insights into HK:0865 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.