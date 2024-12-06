News & Insights

Jiande International Unveils Board and Leadership Structure

December 06, 2024 — 04:39 am EST

Jiande International Holdings Ltd. (HK:0865) has released an update.

Jiande International Holdings Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting key roles such as Mr. Shie Tak Chung as Chairman and Mr. Tsoi Kin Sze as CEO. The board is supported by three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with members including both executive and independent directors. This strategic leadership structure is designed to strengthen corporate governance and drive future growth.

